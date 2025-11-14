JP Morgan Upgrades MP Materials Stock, Cites National Security Role

MP Materials Corp (NYSE:MP) shares are trading marginally lower Friday morning, moving counter to a bullish upgrade from J.P. Morgan. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: Analyst Bill Peterson upgraded the rare earth miner from Neutral to Overweight with a $74 price target, implying significant upside. The upgrade centers on MP's “underappreciated” national security importance and “unmatched earnings visibility”.

Peterson argues that despite China's reported pause on export restrictions, supply chain risks are “here to stay.” He asserts that MP's unique “mine-to-magnet” vertical integration positions it as the primary ex-China leader ready to address these concerns immediately.

A key driver for the bullish thesis is the company's recent agreement with the Department of Defense. J.P. Morgan believes this deal, which includes a $110/kg NdPr price floor, secures a profitability baseline for the next decade.

The firm views the stock's recent weakness, falling roughly 39% over the past month, as an attractive entry point for investors. Peterson notes that while “retail-driven volatility” may persist in the near term, the company's government-backed status offers potential long-term upside. The note follows MP’s mixed third-quarter results, where revenue fell 15% due to halted sales to China.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Benzinga Edge stock rankings, which provide critical scores to help identify the strongest stocks, currently assign MP a high Momentum score of 97.63.

MP Price Action: MP Materials shares were down 0.47% at $57.27 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

