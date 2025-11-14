AIRO Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRO) announced on Friday that its subsidiary AIRO Drone, LLC, and Nord-Drone LLC, through its affiliate Nord Drone Group, LLC, have signed a definitive agreement to form a new joint venture, AIRO Nord-Drone LLC.

The transatlantic defense joint venture will merge AIRO’s U.S. manufacturing and procurement capabilities with NDG’s combat-tested technologies and European production capacity.

The venture will utilize existing facilities to expedite the deployment of drones, meeting current U.S. and NATO operational needs.

Also Read: AIRO Teams Up With Ukraine’s Bullet To Build Lightning-Fast Interceptor Drones

Nord-Drone currently manufactures roughly 4,000 units per month, including FPV strike drones, loitering munitions, and multi-role bomber platforms.

Its NORD-10 and NORD-15 models feature payload capacity of up to 4.5 kilograms and operational ranges of up to 15 kilometers, supported by multi-satellite navigation systems and proprietary control technology.

Joint Venture Production Strategy

The joint venture plans to focus on rapidly producing and deploying combat-proven drones aligned with current U.S. and NATO defense directives.

By integrating AIRO’s aerospace manufacturing capabilities with NDG’s high-volume, battlefield-tested platforms, AIRO Nord-Drone LLC aims to deliver interoperable, mission-ready systems for tactical reconnaissance, loitering munitions and advanced combat operations, the companies said.

Executive Commentary

Dr. Chirinjeev Kathuria, Executive Chairman of AIRO, stated, “This joint venture represents a significant milestone in delivering proven, battlefield-tested technology to our allies when it matters most. Together with Nord Drone Group, we are creating a transatlantic defense platform capable of scaling rapidly to meet urgent operational requirements.”

“Our partnership with AIRO establishes a powerful framework to extend our combat-proven technologies to serve U.S. and NATO defense forces,” said Dr. Yevgen Kotukh, CEO of NDG

The venture is expected to serve the U.S., Ukraine, NATO member states and additional agreed-upon territories.

The agreement remains subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval.

Earnings Snapshot

On Friday, AIRO Group reported third-quarter fiscal 2025 results. The company narrowed its quarterly loss to 28 cents per share, an improvement of nearly 85% from the loss of $1.85 a year ago, according to Benzinga Pro. Revenue totaled $6.284 million, down 73% from $23.685 million in the same quarter last year.

Price Action: AIRO shares were trading lower by 19.22% to $10.30 premarket at last check Friday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo by Dmitry Kalinovsky via Shutterstock