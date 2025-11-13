Rivian Stock Slides As Interest Rate Fears Overshadow Strategic Wins

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) shares traded lower on Thursday, giving back gains from a recent rally that saw the stock hit a fresh 52-week high. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The pullback occurs despite a week of bullish company-specific news, including a third-quarter revenue beat of $1.56 billion, its first-ever consolidated gross profit, and a new “Elon Musk-style” performance package for CEO RJ Scaringe.

Thursday's decline is driven by macro headwinds. Hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials regarding sticky inflation have dampened hopes for rate cuts, hammering tech-heavy indices and growth stocks.

Why Rate Concerns Hit Rivian Specifically: Rivian is particularly vulnerable to interest rates for two key reasons:

Cost of Capital for Growth: Despite achieving gross profit, Rivian is in a capital-intensive expansion phase, preparing to roll out its mass-market R2 SUV in 2026. High interest rates increase borrowing costs, making the debt financing required for these future factory and production investments significantly more expensive.

Valuation of Future Cash Flows: Rivian's current valuation, and the ambitious $40–$140 price targets in Scaringe's pay plan, rely heavily on profits expected years in the future. High interest rates mathematically reduce the present value of those distant future cash flows, compressing the stock’s appeal relative to immediate cash-generating assets.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Underscoring the stock’s powerful rally prior to Thursday’s pullback, Benzinga Edge data currently assigns Rivian a robust Momentum score of 80.34.

RIVN Price Action: Rivian Automotive shares were down 6.54% at $16.37 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

