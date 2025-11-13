Bloom Energy Stock Is Getting Hammered Thursday: What's Going On?

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) shares are trading lower Thursday afternoon, pausing after a volatile two-week stretch that saw the fuel-cell maker hit record highs and then price a convertible debt offering.

The pullback comes as risk sentiment weakens on Wall Street following cautious comments from Federal Reserve officials and renewed worries about the economic outlook.

BE is among today’s weakest performers. Get the complete picture here.

What To Know: The stock had ripped higher in late October after Bloom reported blockbuster third-quarter results, highlighted by revenue of about $519 million and roughly 57% year-over-year growth.

Earnings topped expectations, and management pointed to "powerful tailwinds" from surging electricity demand tied to artificial intelligence and new data-center partnerships. Several analysts responded by reiterating bullish ratings and sharply raising price targets.

Momentum extended into early November as Bloom upsized a private offering of zero-coupon convertible senior notes due 2030 to roughly $2.5 billion and launched concurrent exchanges of existing 2028 and 2029 notes for cash and stock. With net proceeds earmarked for refinancing and growth investments, investors had largely cheered the move.

Thursday’s decline likely reflects profit-taking after year-to-date gains of over 300% and a broader rotation out of higher-beta names, rather than any new company-specific negative catalyst for Bloom Energy.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge rankings, Bloom Energy still carries a stellar momentum score of 99.69 out of 100, underscoring the stock's powerful uptrend despite Thursday's pullback.

BE Price Action: Bloom Energy shares were down 19.35% at $102.20 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

