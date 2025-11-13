Nebius (NBIS) Stock Slides As Earnings Miss, Dilution Concerns Weigh On Shares

Nebius Group NV (NASDAQ:NBIS) shares are facing continued selling pressure Thursday morning following a mixed third-quarter earnings report and news of potential shareholder dilution. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: Nebius stock dropped nearly 9% on Wednesday after the company reported revenue of $146.1 million, missing the analyst consensus, and issued full-year guidance of $500 million to $550 million, well below the expected $578 million.

Adding to the bearish sentiment was the announcement of an equity distribution agreement to sell up to 25 million Class A shares.

However, Wall Street analysts remain bullish, viewing the dip as a buying opportunity. Northland Capital Markets raised its price target to $211, while D.A. Davidson reiterated a $150 target, calling Nebius a “top AI pick.”

Optimism is anchored by a newly announced $3 billion, five-year deal with Meta Platforms and a massive expansion plan to reach 2.5GW of compute capacity by 2026. With revenue up 237% year-over-year and projections for a swing to significant profitability in 2026, analysts believe the company's long-term infrastructure value outweighs near-term dilution fears.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Benzinga Edge data underscores this split between current price action and underlying hype, showing a bearish short-term trend contrasted against a massive Momentum score of 98.67.

NBIS Price Action: Nebius Group shares were down 7.18% at $87.72 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

