What's Going On With Opendoor Technologies (OPEN) Stock?

Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPEN) shares are trading lower Thursday morning, pausing a recent rally as negative sentiment ripples through the property technology sector. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The pullback coincides with a disappointing third-quarter earnings report from peer Better Home & Finance, which missed analyst estimates. The two companies are often linked in investor sentiment; hedge fund manager Eric Jackson recently touted both as high-potential growth plays.

Earlier this week, Opendoor saw significant upside after CEO Kaz Nejatian announced he would purchase $1 million in company stock, signaling strong insider confidence in his “refounding” strategy.

Nejatian also publicly backed President Donald Trump's proposed 50-year mortgage plan to address affordability, though the idea faced criticism from economists like Betsey Stevenson regarding the slow pace of equity building.

Despite Thursday's volatility, JPMorgan analyst Dae Lee recently maintained an Overweight rating on Opendoor with an $8 price target for 2026, viewing the company's current operational reset as essential for long-term profitability.

However, Thursday’s trading action suggests investors are taking profits or reacting to the sector-wide cooling that appears to be triggered by Better Home's results.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge data, Opendoor currently boasts an exceptionally high Momentum score of 99.78, indicating strong recent price action despite a lower Growth score of 20.01.

OPEN Price Action: Opendoor Technologies shares were down 6.72% at $8.74 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

