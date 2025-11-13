Firefly Aerospace Stock Surges Off The Lows: What's Happening?

Firefly Aerospace Inc. (NASDAQ:FLY) shares are trading higher Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected financial results for the third quarter and raised its full-year sales guidance above estimates.

What To Know: Firefly reported an adjusted loss of 33 cents per share, beating the consensus estimate for a 41 cent-loss. In addition, the company reported sales of $30.77 million, beating the consensus estimate of $27.70 million, according to Benzinga Pro.

Firefly highlighted multiple contract wins and mission milestones during the quarter. The company secured the Blue Ghost Mission 4 lunar delivery contract from NASA valued at $176.7 million and received a $10 million addendum for Blue Ghost Mission 1. Firefly also advanced spacecraft work across its Blue Ghost and Elytra programs, including structure qualification builds, cleanroom assembly, mission simulation testing and design reviews.

The company said it completed the Preliminary Design Review for Elytra Mission 3, supporting a Defense Innovation Unit space-domain awareness mission. Firefly also signed a SPACE COTAN agreement to study potential Alpha rocket launches from Japan's Hokkaido Spaceport and partnered with Advanced Space on NASA's LunaNET communication relay service.

Additional highlights included the completion of Firefly's acquisition of SciTec, supported by a $260 million upsized revolving credit facility. The company implemented corrective measures following an Alpha first stage ground test event in September and said it continues preparing for the Alpha Flight 7 mission, targeted between the end of the fourth quarter and early first quarter.

Firefly also signed an IDIQ and task order for a hypersonic test mission on Alpha with a confidential customer and completed the Blue Ghost Mission 3 Preliminary Design Review. All commercial payloads for Blue Ghost Mission 2 were delivered, including the Rashid Rover 2 from the United Arab Emirates' Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre.

Firefly noted that Blue Ghost Mission 1 was named to TIME's Best Inventions of 2025, and its spacecraft program director was recognized on the TIME100 Next list.

FY25 Outlook: Firefly Aerospace raised its sales guidance from a range of $133 million to $145 million to a new range of $150 million to $158 million, versus the consensus estimate of $135.48 million.

FLY Price Action: At the time of writing, Firefly shares are trading 17.09% higher at $21.43, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The stock was trading at all-time lows ahead of the report.

Image via Shutterstock