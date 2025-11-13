Cisco Shares Rise On Strong Quarter And Higher FY26 Outlook

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares are trading higher Thursday after the company reported strong first quarter earnings and issued upbeat guidance.
What To Know: Cisco reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.00, beating the consensus estimate of 98 cents. In addition, the company reported sales of $14.88 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion.
Cisco said product orders rose 13% year over year, marking the fifth straight quarter of double-digit growth in networking product orders. AI infrastructure orders from hyperscaler customers reached $1.3 billion, reflecting what the company called a sharp acceleration in demand.
All technologies within campus networking saw faster order growth, and next-generation products such as smart switches, secure routers and WiFi 7 devices continued to ramp faster than previous launches.
Cisco said it generated $3.2 billion in operating cash flow during the quarter and ended with $15.7 billion in cash, cash equivalents and investments.
Q2 Outlook: The company sees adjusted earnings per share between $1.01 ad $1.03, versus the consensus estimate of 99 cents. Furthermore, Cisco expect sales between $15.00 billion and $15.20 billion, versus the consensus estimate of $14.62 billion.
FY26 Outlook: Cisco raised its adjusted earnings per share guidance from between $4.00 and $4.06 to between $4.08 and $4.14, versus the consensus estimate of $4.04. The company also raised its sales guidance from between $59.00 billion and $60.00 billion to between $60.20 between and $61.00 billion, versus the consensus estimate of $59.67 billion.
Analyst Changes: Following the earnings report, multiple analysts issued price target adjustments.
- Melius Research maintained a Buy rating on Cisco and raised the price target to $100
- B of A Securities analyst Tal Liani maintained a Buy rating on Cisco and raised the price target from $85 to $95.
- Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall maintained a Overweight rating on Cisco and raised the price target from $77 to $82.
- Rosenblatt analyst Mike Genovese maintained a Buy rating on Cisco and raised the price target from $87 to $100.
- Keybanc analyst Brandon Nispel maintained an Overweight rating on Cisco and raised the price target from $77 to $87.
- Evercore ISI Group analyst Amit Daryanani maintained an In-Line rating on Cisco and raised the price target from $74 to $80.
CSCO Price Action: At the time of writing, Cisco shares are trading 4.64% higher at $77.18, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
