What's Going On With BigBear.ai (BBAI) Stock Thursday?

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE:BBAI) shares are trading lower Thursday morning, taking a breather after a multi-day surge fueled by a double-beat earnings report and a strategic acquisition. Despite the morning pullback, the AI solutions provider has generated optimism this week regarding its long-term growth trajectory.

BBAI is among today’s weakest performers. View the charts here.

What To Know: Wednesday’s rally was sparked by third-quarter results that outperformed Wall Street expectations. BigBear.ai reported revenue of $33.14 million, beating estimates of $31.82 million. The company also demonstrated improved cost discipline, posting a narrower-than-expected loss of 3 cents per share versus the projected 7-cent loss.

Despite a year-over-year revenue decline attributed to lower Army program volumes, management reaffirmed full-year 2025 revenue guidance of $125 million to $140 million.

Investor sentiment was further lifted by the announced acquisition of Ask Sage, a generative AI platform for secure government environments.

H.C. Wainwright analyst Scott Buck meanwhile reiterated a Buy rating with an $8 price target, identifying the deal as a “swing factor” for 2026. Buck forecasts the acquisition could drive 2026 revenue to $200 million and improve margins through SaaS-style recurring revenue.

While Thursday's trading reflects potential profit-taking, H.C. Wainwright’s price target suggests roughly 20% upside, contingent on successful integration and execution in the coming year.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Data from Benzinga Edge underscores the stock’s echnical strength with a near-perfect Momentum score of 97.71 and positive price trends across all time horizons.

BBAI Price Action: BigBear.ai shares were down 8.51% at $6.56 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Read Also: America Could Lose AI Race Against China Due To Power Crunch, Goldman Says

How To Buy BBAI Stock

By now you're likely curious about how to participate in the market for BigBear.ai – be it to purchase shares, or even attempt to bet against the company.

Buying shares is typically done through a brokerage account. You can find a list of possible trading platforms here. Many will allow you to buy “fractional shares,” which allows you to own portions of stock without buying an entire share.

In the case of BigBear.ai, which is trading at $6.56 as of publishing time, $100 would buy you 15.24 shares of stock.

If you're looking to bet against a company, the process is more complex. You'll need access to an options trading platform, or a broker who will allow you to “go short” a share of stock by lending you the shares to sell. The process of shorting a stock can be found at this resource. Otherwise, if your broker allows you to trade options, you can either buy a put option, or sell a call option at a strike price above where shares are currently trading – either way it allows you to profit off of the share price decline.

Image: Shutterstock