Spectrum Brands Posts Upbeat Q3 Earnings, Joins Ondas Holdings, Firefly Aerospace, Cellebrite DI And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday

U.S. stocks were lower, with the Dow Jones index falling more than 100 points on Thursday.

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) rose sharply during Thursday's session after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly adjusted EPS results.

Spectrum Brands reported quarterly earnings of $2.61 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 86 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $733.500 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $741.111 million.

Spectrum Brands Holdings shares jumped 13.2% to $60.28 on Thursday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Ondas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ONDS) shares jumped 24.4% to $6.86 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 sales guidance.

Firefly Aerospace Inc (NASDAQ:FLY) gained 21.7% to $22.29 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results and raised its FY25 sales guidance above estimates.

Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) rose 21.7% to $19.44 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 sales guidance above estimates.

Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) gained 19.9% to $43.60.

Dillard's Inc (NYSE:DDS) rose 18.3% to $720.00 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.

Digi International Inc (NASDAQ:DGII) shares jumped 17.5% to $42.30 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (NYSE:SBH) shares rose 17.5% to $17.27 following upbeat quarterly results.

Tetra Tech Inc (NASDAQ:TTEK) gained 11.9% to $36.31 following strong quarterly earnings.

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) shares jumped 7.4% to $44.58 as the company reported upbeat third-quarter earnings and issued FY2025 sales guidance above expectations.

Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) rose 6.3% to $132.14 following strong quarterly sales.

Photo via Shutterstock