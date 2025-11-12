What's Going On With MicroVision Shares Wednesday?

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) shares are trading lower Wednesday after the company reported mixed third quarter financial results on Tuesday after the market closed.

What To Know: MicroVision reported a loss of 5 cents per share, beating the consensus estimate of a 7 cent-loss. In addition, the company reported sales of $241,000, missing the consensus estimate of $250,000.

The company announced that it appointed 30-year industry veteran Glen DeVos as CEO and introduced its next generation solid-state lidar sensor MOVIA S, aimed at short-range automotive, industrial and defense applications. It also revealed a "Tri-Lidar Architecture" solution offering an alternative to single-sensor systems, and executed an agreement to acquire German FMCW lidar developer Scantinel Photonics for a lidar-on-chip solution.

The company said it ended the quarter with $99.5 million in cash and cash equivalents, and had access to an additional $76.2 million of committed capital, including $46.2 million under an at-the-market facility and $30 million from a convertible note facility.

MVIS Price Action: MicroVision shares were down 11.8% at 94 cents on Wednesday, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image: Courtesy of MicroVision