What's Going On With MicroVision Shares Wednesday?

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) shares are trading lower Wednesday after the company reported mixed third quarter financial results on Tuesday after the market closed.
What To Know: MicroVision reported a loss of 5 cents per share, beating the consensus estimate of a 7 cent-loss. In addition, the company reported sales of $241,000, missing the consensus estimate of $250,000.
The company announced that it appointed 30-year industry veteran Glen DeVos as CEO and introduced its next generation solid-state lidar sensor MOVIA S, aimed at short-range automotive, industrial and defense applications. It also revealed a "Tri-Lidar Architecture" solution offering an alternative to single-sensor systems, and executed an agreement to acquire German FMCW lidar developer Scantinel Photonics for a lidar-on-chip solution.
The company said it ended the quarter with $99.5 million in cash and cash equivalents, and had access to an additional $76.2 million of committed capital, including $46.2 million under an at-the-market facility and $30 million from a convertible note facility.
Related Link: Opendoor Stock Gains Ground: What’s Behind The Recent Momentum?
MVIS Price Action: MicroVision shares were down 11.8% at 94 cents on Wednesday, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Image: Courtesy of MicroVision
This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.