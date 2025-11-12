What's Going On With The Climb In Walt Disney Stock?

Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) shares traded higher on Wednesday ahead of earnings set to be released before the market open on Thursday. Here’s what you need to know before the report.

What To Know: Disney is scheduled to release its fiscal fourth-quarter financial results. Analysts are predicting that the company will report adjusted earnings of $1.03 per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

The company reported an EPS beat of 16 cents during the last quarter, which caused the share price to drop 1.99% the next day.

Disney’s shares rose 3% in the second quarter of 2025, and the company reported EPS of $1.45, above the $1.21 estimate. The company reported EPS of $1.76 in the first quarter of 2025, compared to estimates of $1.43.

Disney’s third-quarter revenue of $23.7 billion was 2% higher than $23.2 billion for the same period the previous year. Total segment operating income increased 8% from $4.2 billion to $4.6 billion. Adjusted EPS increased 16% from $1.39 to $1.61.

Analysts have given Disney a consensus rating of Buy. A potential 13.48% increase from current levels is indicated by the average one-year price target of $130.33.

Additionally, Disney is stepping up efforts to enter one of the world’s fastest-growing streaming markets by introducing its ESPN sports brand in Asia. According to Luke Kang, president of Disney Asia Pacific, the company wants to gradually roll out ESPN throughout Asia and add more live sports to Disney+, according to Bloomberg.

“Our long-term goal is to integrate ESPN into the platform as we do in other parts of the world and eventually become a premier destination for sports,” Kang said at the Disney APAC Content Showcase.

DIS Analyst Ratings

Disney continues to impress financial analysts, with both Rosenblatt and Needham maintaining a consistent “Buy” rating on the company’s stock in recent months. The most recent rating from Rosenblatt, on Oct. 17, held a target price of $141.00, while Needham’s Sept. 23 rating reiterated a Buy with a target of $125.00.

Notably, Rosenblatt raised its target price for Disney from $140.00 to $141.00 in its Aug. 11 rating, signaling a positive outlook. Meanwhile, Needham has held steady with a $125.00 target in their ratings on Aug. 7 and Sept. 4, reinforcing their confidence in the media giant’s performance.

DIS Price Action: Walt Disney shares were up 1.56% at $116.65 on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

