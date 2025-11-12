What's Going On With Archer Aviation (ACHR) Stock Wednesday?

Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) shares are trading lower Wednesday afternoon, continuing a downward trend sparked by last week's mixed third-quarter financial report and strategic announcements. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: While the electric vertical takeoff and landing maker reported a third-quarter loss of 20 cents per share, narrower than the 31-cent loss analysts expected, investor sentiment has been hit by concerns over dilution and cash burn. The primary catalyst for the decline is the company's registered direct offering of 81.25 million shares at $8.00 per share.

Archer intends to use the capital to fund a $126 million cash acquisition of Hawthorne Airport in Los Angeles. While CEO Adam Goldstein calls the move a “transformative opportunity” to secure a strategic hub ahead of 2028, the heavy expenditure has drawn scrutiny.

Wall Street reacted cautiously to the news and revised timelines. JP Morgan slashed its price target from $10 to $8, citing delays in aircraft deliveries and UAE certification, now pushed to late 2026. With Archer projecting a fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA loss of up to $140 million, investors remain wary of the company’s extended path to commercialization.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Benzinga Edge data highlights a diverging technical picture, showing a strong Momentum score of 82.53 even as the stock registers negative price trends across short, medium and long-term horizons.

ACHR Price Action: Archer Aviation shares were down 3.91% at $8.59 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

