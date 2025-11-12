Similarweb Shares Drop After Mixed Third-Quarter Results

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) shares are trading lower Wednesday after the company reported mixed third quarter financial results.

What To Know: Similarweb reported adjusted earnings per share of 5 cents, beating the consensus estimate of 3 cents. In addition, the company reported sales of $71.78 million, missing the consensus estimate of $71.97 million.

The company said revenue grew 11 % year-over-year and it delivered an eighth consecutive quarter of positive free cash flow. Customer count increased by 15 % in the quarter.

Remaining performance obligations (RPO) were up 26 % year-over-year, increasing to $267.6 million. Customers with annual recurring revenue (ARR) of $100,000 or more rose to 447 and accounted for 63 % of total ARR. The dollar-based net retention rate (NRR) for that higher-value customer segment was 105 % in the quarter.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $65.5 million as of September 30, 2025.

FY25 Outlook: The company sees sales of $285.00 million to $288.00 million, versus the consensus estimate of $286.61 million.

SMWB Price Action: At the time of writing, Similarweb shares are trading 10.26% lower at $7.61, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

