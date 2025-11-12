What's Going On With AMC Entertainment Stock Wednesday?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) shares are trading higher Wednesday afternoon. The stock has held steady following last week’s third-quarter earnings report that surpassed revenue expectations despite a wider net loss. Additionally, Roth MKM analyst Eric Handler on Wednesday reportedly maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $3 price target.

What To Know: The movie theater chain last week reported revenue of $1.3 billion, exceeding the Street consensus of $1.23 billion, though the company’s top-line results were down 3.6% year-over-year.

While AMC posted a net loss of $298.2 million, primarily driven by non-cash charges from a “transformative” July debt refinancing, adjusted EBITDA landed at $122.2 million.

CEO Adam Aron highlighted operational strengths, noting an all-time record admissions revenue per patron of $12.25. Strategic wins included a partnership with Taylor Swift, which generated over $50 million in box office receipts.

Looking ahead, Aron projected the upcoming fourth quarter would be the “highest-grossing fourth quarter in six years,” driven by a strong film slate including “Wicked” and “Avatar: Fire and Ash.”

The company closed the quarter with $365.8 million in cash after successfully redeeming its 2026 debt maturities.

AMC Price Action: AMC Entertainment Hldgs shares were up 1.63% $2.47 at the time of publication on Wednesday. The stock is trading near its 52-week low of $2.36, according to Benzinga Pro data.

