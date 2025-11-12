Rivian Stock Pulls Back Following Surge To Fresh 52-Week High

Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:RIVN) shares are trading lower Wednesday morning, taking a breather after surging to a new 52-week high during Tuesday's session. Here’s what investors need to know.

RIVN is encountering selling pressure. View the charts here.

What To Know: The recent rally was fueled by bullish sentiment surrounding a newly approved, performance-based compensation plan for CEO RJ Scaringe.

Described as an "Elon Musk-style" package, the 10-year plan ties incentives to ambitious stock price targets ranging from $40 to $140. Momentum was further aided by the announced spin-off of Rivian’s industrial AI unit, Mind Robotics, which secured $110 million in external seed funding.

These developments follow a strong third-quarter earnings report last week, where Rivian delivered a revenue beat of $1.56 billion (up 78% YoY) and achieved its first-ever consolidated gross profit of $24 million.

Despite Wednesday’s dip, Wall Street is adjusting expectations. DA Davidson raised its price target on the stock from $13 to $15 while maintaining a “Neutral” rating. Investors continue to watch the company’s execution as it maintains its 2025 delivery forecast and prepares for the crucial R2 vehicle launch in the first half of 2026.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Underscoring the strength of the recent rally despite the morning pull-back, Benzinga Edge data currently assigns Rivian a Momentum score of 85.95, supported by positive price trends across short, medium and long-term horizons.

RIVN Price Action: Rivian Automotive shares were down 7.22% at $16.72 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Read Also: Rivian Automotive CEO Gets An Elon Musk-Style Pay Raise

How To Buy RIVN Stock

By now you're likely curious about how to participate in the market for Rivian Automotive – be it to purchase shares, or even attempt to bet against the company.

Buying shares is typically done through a brokerage account. You can find a list of possible trading platforms here. Many will allow you to buy “fractional shares,” which allows you to own portions of stock without buying an entire share.

If you're looking to bet against a company, the process is more complex. You'll need access to an options trading platform, or a broker who will allow you to “go short” a share of stock by lending you the shares to sell. The process of shorting a stock can be found at this resource. Otherwise, if your broker allows you to trade options, you can either buy a put option, or sell a call option at a strike price above where shares are currently trading – either way it allows you to profit off of the share price decline.

Image: Shutterstock