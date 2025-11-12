Why BigBear.ai (BBAI) Stock Soared At The Open Today

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE:BBAI) shares are trading higher Wednesday, extending a multi-day rally sparked by strong third-quarter financial results and a strategic expansion. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The momentum follows the company's Monday report, where third-quarter revenue came in at $33.14 million, beating analyst estimates of $31.82 million. The company also posted a narrower-than-expected loss of three cents per share, outperforming the projected seven-cent loss.

While revenue was down 20% year-over-year due to lower Army program volumes, BigBear.ai reaffirmed its full-year 2025 revenue guidance of $125 million to $140 million.

Investor optimism is further fueled by the announced acquisition of Ask Sage, a generative AI platform specializing in secure government environments.

Following the news, H.C. Wainwright analyst Scott Buck reiterated a Buy rating with an $8 price target, citing the deal as a “swing factor” for 2026. Buck projects the acquisition will help drive 2026 revenue to $200 million and improve margins via SaaS-like recurring revenue.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Underscoring this recent market enthusiasm, Benzinga Edge data currently assigns the stock a Momentum score of 96.45.

BBAI Price Action: BigBear.ai shares were up 16.09% at $7.03 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

