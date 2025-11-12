Innoviz Technologies (INVZ) Q3 Results: Revenue Beats Estimates, Loss Narrows

Innoviz Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:INVZ) shares are in the spotlight Wednesday morning after the company delivered third-quarter financial results that topped analyst expectations on both the top and bottom lines. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The developer of high-performance LiDAR sensors reported a quarterly loss of 8 cents per share, beating the consensus estimate of 9 cents and marking a nearly 47% improvement over the 15-cent loss reported in the same period last year.

Revenue for the quarter surged 238% year-over-year to $15.28 million, surpassing analysts’ projections of $14.67 million. The company noted that year-to-date revenues of $42.4 million are approximately 2.3 times higher than 2024 levels, driven by a significant increase in LiDAR unit shipments.

On the operational front, Innoviz announced a strategic milestone: selection by a major commercial vehicle OEM for the series production of Level 4 autonomous trucks. The company also highlighted the unveiling of the InnovizThree, which features a 60% size reduction and improved power efficiency.

Looking ahead, Innoviz affirmed its fiscal year 2025 revenue guidance of $50 million to $60 million. While the guidance range remains steady, it sits below the prevailing analyst consensus of $60.25 million.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Benzinga Edge rankings highlight a strong Momentum score of 95.09 for Innoviz Technologies, significantly outpacing its Growth score of 23.91.

INVZ Price Action: Innoviz Technologies shares were up 4.35% at $1.54 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

