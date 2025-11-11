What's Going On With Circle Internet Group (CRCL) Stock Ahead Of Q3 Earnings?

Circle Internet Group Inc (NYSE:CRCL), the prominent issuer of the USDC stablecoin, is facing a pivotal week as it reports earnings amid major strategic developments. The company, which launched its successful IPO on Jun. 5 at an offer price of $31.00 per share, has seen its stock become a key fintech bellwether.

What To Know: Recently, Circle announced a cooperation with Deutsche Börse to drive stablecoin adoption in Europe, alongside a new pilot program with Visa. Separately, the company is reportedly exploring “reversible” stablecoin transactions for its institutional “Arc” platform. This move, a departure from crypto’s traditional immutability, aims to attract banks by offering refund-like capabilities.

Investors are now focused on the company’s earnings report, due Wednesday before the market opens. Wall Street consensus estimates project quarterly EPS of 17 cents and quarterly revenue of $703.31 million.

Analyst ratings remain mixed but lean positive. In recent weeks, Wells Fargo and Monness, Crespi, Hardt initiated coverage with Overweight and Buy ratings, respectively. However, JP Morgan reiterated its Underweight stance on Tuesday.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Reflecting its business expansion, Benzinga Edge rankings show a solid Growth score for the stock at 58.26.

CRCL Price Action: Circle Internet Group shares were down 3.49% at $100.47 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

