Why Rivian Stock Hit A New 52-Week High Today

Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:RIVN) shares are continuing their climb Tuesday, hitting a new 52-week high, and building on strong gains from Monday’s session. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The rally is being fueled by Rivian's board approving a new 10-year, performance-based compensation plan for CEO RJ Scaringe, signaling significant confidence in the company’s long-term strategy.

Dubbed an “Elon Musk-style” package, the plan could be worth up to $4.6 billion if all milestones are met. It is heavily tied to ambitious stock price targets ranging from $40 to $140 over the next decade, along with new operating income and cash flow goals. This new structure replaces a previous plan with higher, less likely strike prices. Scaringe’s annual salary was also doubled to $2 million.

This news comes as Rivian prepares to roll out its new, more affordable R2 SUV. The company also recently announced the spin-off of its industrial AI unit, Mind Robotics, which secured $110 million in external seed funding, with Rivian retaining a minority stake.

Last Tuesday, Rivian reported a strong third-quarter revenue beat of $1.56 billion, up 78% year-over-year, and achieved its first-ever consolidated gross profit of $24 million.

Despite mixed analyst ratings, investors appear focused on the company’s operational momentum.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Reflecting this positive action, Benzinga Edge rankings show a strong Momentum score of 77.66 for the stock.

RIVN Price Action: Rivian Automotive shares were up 6.34% at $17.45 at the time of publication on Tuesday. The stock is trading at a new 52-week high, according to Benzinga Pro data.

