Shares of Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ:BYND) are trading lower Tuesday morning after the plant-based meat company reported third-quarter financial results that missed analyst expectations and provided a weak forecast for the fourth quarter.

What To Know: The company announced third-quarter net revenues of $70.2 million, marking a 13.3% decrease year-over-year and falling short of the consensus estimate of $68.96 million.

The decline was attributed to a 10.3% drop in product volume sold and a 3.5% decrease in net revenue per pound, driven by weak category demand. The U.S. retail and foodservice segments were hit hardest, declining 18.4% and 27.3%, respectively.

Beyond Meat posted a net loss of $1.44 per common share, or an adjusted loss of 47 cents per share, missing the Street’s estimate for a 31-cent loss.

For the fourth quarter, the company expects net revenues between $60 million and $65 million, below the consensus estimate of $70 million.

CEO Ethan Brown noted the company has achieved “three important building blocks” for its transformation, including reducing leverage, extending debt maturity and adding liquidity.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Adding to the bearish sentiment, Benzinga Edge rankings show a low Momentum score of 4.01 and a negative price trend across short, medium and long terms.

BYND Price Action: Beyond Meat shares were down 8.58% at $1.23 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

