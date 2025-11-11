What's Going On With Getty Images Stock Today?

Shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GETY) are trading higher Tuesday after the stock photo company beat expectations for third-quarter earnings and adjusted forward guidance.

GETY is trending today. Get the market research here.

What To Know: Getty reported quarterly revenue of $240.04 million, narrowly beating the estimate of $239.98 million. Adjusted earnings per share came in at 8 cents, which was double what analysts were expecting.

Getty shares traded as high as $1.91 on Tuesday before pulling back, according to Benzinga Pro.

Creative revenue, which was $144.9 million, was the only segment that experienced growth. The segment’s 8.4% increase wasn’t enough to cover the drops experienced in editorial revenue and other revenue, which was down 58.5%.

The company narrowed its full-year revenue guidance from between $931 million to $968 million to between $942 million and $951 million. The new guidance compares to analyst estimates of $942.47 million.

Getty’s previously announced merger with Shutterstock, another company that licenses stock images, is expected to close in 2026. Getty announced a partnership last month with AI company Perplexity. The deal gives Perplexity the rights to display images from Getty Images across its AI-powered search engine tools.

"We were pleased to finalize new strategic partnerships that integrate our high-quality, authentic content into emerging AI large language models and search platform experiences,” said Getty CEO Craig Peters.

GETY Analysis: Getty has faced a challenging year, with a year-to-date performance down 17.8%. This decline highlights the volatility and uncertainty surrounding the stock, as it continues to navigate a competitive landscape.

From a technical perspective, Getty is currently trading approximately 13.8% below its 50-day moving average of $2.01 and about 11.2% below its 200-day moving average of $1.95. The relative strength index (RSI) stands at 37.60, indicating a neutral position, which suggests that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold at this time. This positioning may provide an opportunity for traders looking for potential reversals or confirmations of trends.

With no clear support levels identified from recent price action, the 50-day moving average may serve as a critical support level moving forward. If the stock can hold above this average, it may indicate a potential stabilization point, while a breach could signal further downside risk. Conversely, the lack of defined resistance levels suggests that the stock could face challenges in reclaiming higher price points, particularly the psychological barrier of $2.00.

GETY Price Action: Getty shares were up 0.87% at $1.73 at the time of publication on Tuesday. The stock is trading within its 52-week range of $1.25 to $3.86.

Loading... Loading...

Read More:

Image: Shutterstock