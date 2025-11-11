Outset Medical, Gemini Space Station, CoreWeave And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were mostly lower this morning, with the S&P 500 futures falling around 0.2% on Tuesday.

Shares of Outset Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OM) fell sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results and cut its FY25 sales guidance below estimates.

Outset Medical reported quarterly losses of 69 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of losses of 66 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $29.431 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $30.880 million.

Outset Medical shares dipped 25.8% to $8.95 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

Gemini Space Station Inc (NASDAQ:GEMI) dipped 9.7% to $15.20 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed third-quarter results.

(NASDAQ:GEMI) dipped 9.7% to $15.20 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed third-quarter results. CoreWeave Inc (NASDAQ:CRWV) dipped 9.2% to $95.90 in pre-market trading following third-quarter results.

(NASDAQ:CRWV) dipped 9.2% to $95.90 in pre-market trading following third-quarter results. Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) declined 7.3% to $86.45 in pre-market trading after the company announced it signed an agreement to acquire Nativo,

(NASDAQ:LIF) declined 7.3% to $86.45 in pre-market trading after the company announced it signed an agreement to acquire Nativo, Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) fell 6% to $30.37 in pre-market trading after posting weak quarterly earnings.

(NASDAQ:CENX) fell 6% to $30.37 in pre-market trading after posting weak quarterly earnings. Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ:BYND) declined 6% to $1.26 in pre-market trading following a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.

(NASDAQ:BYND) declined 6% to $1.26 in pre-market trading following a wider-than-expected quarterly loss. Harrow Inc (NASDAQ:HROW) fell 5.3% to $32.30 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected quarterly sales.

(NASDAQ:HROW) fell 5.3% to $32.30 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected quarterly sales. Nanobiotix SA – ADR (NASDAQ:NBTX) fell 5.3% to $20.99 in pre-market trading after jumping 12% on Monday.

CleanSpark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK) declined 5.3% to $14.24 in pre-market trading as the company announced upsize and pricing of $1.15 billion convertible notes offering.

