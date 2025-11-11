BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) shares continue to surge in premarket trading after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter 2025 results, reinforcing bullish sentiment following a string of positive developments in recent months.

The company delivered revenue of $33.14 million, surpassing estimates of $31.82 million, and posted a net loss of just 3 cents per share, handily beating expectations for a 7-cent loss. While revenue declined 20% year-over-year due to lower Army program volumes, the gross margin remained healthy at 22.4%.

BigBear.ai also ended the quarter with a strong liquidity position—$456.6 million in cash and cash equivalents—and a $376 million backlog, underscoring operational stability and sustained demand.

Acquisition Of Ask Sage Expands GenAI Capabilities

In a major strategic move, BigBear.ai announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Ask Sage, a fast-growing generative AI platform focused on secure model distribution and agentic AI capabilities.

The deal, expected to close in the late fourth quarter of 2025 or early first quarter of 2026, will broaden BigBear.ai's reach in the defense, national security, and regulated enterprise sectors.

CEO Kevin McAleenan stated that the integration will create a secure, unified AI ecosystem that connects software, data, and mission services, thereby enhancing the company's value proposition across both government and enterprise clients.

Biometric Deployment Drives Operational Momentum

Operationally, BigBear.ai continues to scale its veriScan biometric platform, recently deployed at Chicago O'Hare International Airport in partnership with U.S. Customs and Border Protection, where it has cut passenger processing times from 60 seconds to just 10 seconds.

Full-Year Outlook Reaffirmed

The company reaffirmed its full-year revenue outlook of $125–$140 million, maintaining confidence in its growth trajectory.

BBAI has a 52-week high of $10.36 and a 52-week low of $1.51. The stock experienced a sharp pullback of nearly 45% from its highs earlier this year to its midsummer lows before rebounding strongly in recent weeks.

Price Action: BBAI shares were trading higher by 18.56% to $6.770 premarket at last check Tuesday.

Photo by PJ McDonnell via Shutterstock