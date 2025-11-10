What's Going On With Robinhood Stock Monday?

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) shares are trading higher on Monday amid a broader market rebound after Senate leaders approved a deal clearing the path to end the U.S. government shutdown.

What To Know: According to CBS, the Senate advanced a funding bill late Sunday that clears the way to end the government shutdown and sets up a broader long-term spending deal.

The measure passed 60–40, with eight Democrats joining Republicans to move the legislation forward. Their agreement extends government funding through Jan. 30, 2026, providing more time to finalize full-year appropriations.

In exchange, Senate Republicans agreed to hold a future vote on extending health care tax credits under the Affordable Care Act, which are set to expire at the end of 2025. Democrats pushed for an immediate extension but settled for the promise of a December vote, prompting frustration within the party.

The deal also includes a "minibus" package of three appropriations bills covering military construction and veterans affairs, the Department of Agriculture and FDA, and legislative branch operations. Those agencies will be funded through September 2026.

In addition, the bill reverses shutdown-related layoffs ordered by the Trump administration, restricts new cuts until the end of January, and ensures back pay for federal employees who missed paychecks during the shutdown.

HOOD Price Action: At the time of writing, Robinhood shares are trading 4.55% higher at $136.29, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

