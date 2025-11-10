Why Rivian Stock Soared Today

Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:RIVN) shares are trading higher Monday afternoon, driven by the board’s approval of a new 10-year compensation plan for CEO RJ Scaringe. The performance-based package is tied to ambitious stock price targets and profitability goals, signaling confidence in the company’s long-term strategy.

RIVN shares are climbing with conviction. Review the technical setup here.

What To Know: Today's rally builds on a volatile but fundamentally positive week for the EV maker. Last Tuesday, Rivian reported a strong third-quarter revenue beat of $1.56 billion, up 78% year-over-year, and achieved its first-ever consolidated gross profit of $24 million.

Alongside earnings, Rivian announced the spinoff of its industrial AI unit, Mind Robotics, which secured $110 million in external seed funding, with Rivian retaining a 40.6% minority interest.

Despite the positive operations, the stock faced a pullback late last week as analysts remain mixed, with JPMorgan reiterating an Underweight rating. Investors today appear focused on the company’s positive long-term operational momentum.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: A key statistic from the stock’s Benzinga Rankings shows strong Momentum (77.66), though it is balanced by a lower Growth score (32.31).

RIVN Price Action: Rivian Automotive shares were up 7.42% at $16.36 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

