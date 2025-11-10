What's Going On With Lucid Group Stock Monday?

Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) shares are trading marginally higher Monday afternoon, as investors digest a volatile week following the company’s third-quarter earnings report. The stock slid last Wednesday after the company missed analyst expectations and announced the departure of a key executive.

What To Know: Last week, the EV maker reported third-quarter revenue of $336.6 million, falling short of consensus estimates. The company also posted a wider-than-expected adjusted loss of $2.65 per share, missing the $2.27-per-share loss analysts had forecasted. Lucid said it produced 3,891 vehicles and delivered 4,078 during the quarter.

Alongside the earnings miss, Lucid announced a major executive reorganization. Eric Bach, the senior vice president of Product and Chief Engineer, has departed the company. This news was coupled with the appointments of Emad Diala and Erwin Raphael to new senior roles.

On a positive note, Lucid highlighted a new collaboration with Nvidia on Level 4 autonomous driving and a bolstered liquidity position of $5.5 billion.

On Thursday, analyst firm Cantor Fitzgerald maintained its Neutral rating on Lucid shares, but cut its price target from $26 to $21.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge stock rankings, the stock shows a low Momentum score of 12.78.

LCID Price Action: Lucid Group shares were up 1.48% at $17.54 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

