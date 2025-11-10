Duolingo (DUOL) Stock Slides As Wall Street Sours On New Strategy

Shares of Duolingo Inc (NASDAQ:DUOL) are trading lower Monday afternoon, extending a sharp decline that began after its third-quarter earnings report last Wednesday. Despite the company beating analyst estimates, Wall Street has soured on the stock amid a shift in company strategy.

What To Know: Last week, Duolingo reported third-quarter revenue of $271.7 million, beating estimates of $260.33 million. Daily Active Users (DAUs) also grew 36% year-over-year to 50.2 million.

However, the stock “nosedived” as analysts focused on guidance suggesting “monetization [was] moved to the backburner.” Analysts noted the company plans to increase spending on long-term investments and marketing, such as its “unhinged” social media content, rather than near-term profitability. DA Davidson also highlighted that DAU growth decelerated from the previous quarter.

The strategic shift triggered a wave of downgrades and price target cuts. KeyBanc downgraded the stock to Sector Weight, while firms like Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Scotiabank and Wells Fargo all slashed their 12-month price targets, signaling concerns over the new spending focus.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Underscoring the stock’s recent weakness, Benzinga Edge rankings show a very low Momentum score of 5.33, even as its Growth score remains high at 94.55.

DUOL Price Action: Duolingo shares were down 3.91% at $193.35 at the time of publication on Monday. The stock is trading near its 52-week low of $182.00, according to Benzinga Pro data.

