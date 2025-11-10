Movano (MOVE) Stock Skyrockets Monday: What's Going On?

Shares of Movano Inc (NASDAQ:MOVE) are surging Monday after the company announced a definitive all-stock merger with Corvex Inc., an AI cloud computing company specializing in GPU-accelerated infrastructure. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: Movano and Corvex announced a definitive agreement to combine in an all-stock transaction. The strategic combination will transform Movano into a pure-play platform focused on secure AI infrastructure and high-performance inference, positioning it to capture scaling demand in the AI sector. The merger exchange ratio is based on a Movano per-share value of $6.25.

Upon closing, the combined company will be renamed “Corvex, Inc.” and will be led by the Corvex management team. The companies also announced $40 million in aggregate concurrent private placement financing.

Movano's legacy medical device operations, including the FDA-cleared EvieMED Ring, will be marketed for sale. Net proceeds from that sale, after satisfying certain obligations, may be distributed to pre-merger Movano shareholders. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026.

MOVE Price Action: Movano shares were up 308% at $19.22 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

