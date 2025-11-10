Celsius Holdings Stock Bounces Back From Steep Sell-Off

Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CELH) shares are moving higher Monday after the company announced a $300 million share repurchase authorization.

What Happened: Celsius said its board approved a new buyback program to repurchase up to $300 million of its common stock. Repurchases may be made from time to time in open market transactions, privately negotiated transactions or through trading plans.

“This authorization gives us the flexibility to act when we see a disconnect between Celsius’ market valuation and the underlying strength of our business fundamentals,” said John Fieldly, chairman and CEO of Celsius Holdings.

“We have a strong balance sheet and robust cash generation, which allow us to opportunistically repurchase shares when we believe they are undervalued – such as at times like these – while maintaining ample capacity to invest in our growth and reduce debt.”

The repurchase authorization comes after Celsius shares sold off last week after the company reported third-quarter financial results that included $246.7 million in distributor termination costs.

Following the company’s quarterly results, JPMorgan, Citigroup, UBS, BofA and Stifel all lowered price targets on the stock, ranging from $50 to $68.

Celsius will participate in upcoming investor conferences including the JPMorgan U.S. Opportunities Forum on Nov. 12, the Stephens Annual Investment conference on Nov. 19 and the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer and Retail conference on Dec. 3.

CELH Price Action: Celsius shares were up 5.49% at $43.80 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro. Celsius stock was trading above $60 last week before reporting third-quarter results.

