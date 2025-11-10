Monday.Com, Metsera, Profrac Holding And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Nasdaq futures gaining around 1.5% on Monday.

Shares of Monday.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDY) fell sharply in pre-market trading ahead of quarterly earnings.

Analysts expect the Tel Aviv, Israel-based company to report quarterly earnings at 88 cents per share. That’s up from 85 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for monday.com’s quarterly revenue is $312.26 million, compared to $251 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Monday.Com shares dipped 2.6% to $184.70 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

Metsera Inc (NASDAQ:MTSR) shares dipped 15% to $70.68 in pre-market trading. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) secured a $10 billion deal to acquire obesity drug developer Metsera, beating out Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) after a heated bidding war that captivated Wall Street.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) declined 11.5% to $65.00 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed results from the pivotal Phase 3 CORE and CORE2 studies of olezarsen in people with severe hypertriglyceridemi.

Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) fell 6.3% to $26.05 in pre-market trading.

Oscar Health Inc (NYSE:OSCR) declined 5.4% to $16.77 in pre-market trading after gaining 7% on Friday.

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) fell 4.8% to $35.76 in pre-market trading.

Immunovant Inc (NASDAQ:IMVT) declined 3.5% to $22.52 in pre-market trading.

Profrac Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ACDC) fell 2.8% to $4.89 in pre-market trading following weak quarterly sales.

Photo via Shutterstock