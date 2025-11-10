key stock movers
November 10, 2025 6:18 AM 1 min read

Monday.Com, Metsera, Profrac Holding And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Nasdaq futures gaining around 1.5% on Monday.

Shares of Monday.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDY) fell sharply in pre-market trading ahead of quarterly earnings.

Analysts expect the Tel Aviv, Israel-based company to report quarterly earnings at 88 cents per share. That’s up from 85 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for monday.com’s quarterly revenue is $312.26 million, compared to $251 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Monday.Com shares dipped 2.6% to $184.70 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

  • Metsera Inc (NASDAQ:MTSR) shares dipped 15% to $70.68 in pre-market trading. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) secured a $10 billion deal to acquire obesity drug developer Metsera, beating out Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) after a heated bidding war that captivated Wall Street.
  • Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) declined 11.5% to $65.00 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed results from the pivotal Phase 3 CORE and CORE2 studies of olezarsen in people with severe hypertriglyceridemi.
  • Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) fell 6.3% to $26.05 in pre-market trading.
  • Oscar Health Inc (NYSE:OSCR) declined 5.4% to $16.77 in pre-market trading after gaining 7% on Friday.
  • Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) fell 4.8% to $35.76 in pre-market trading.
  • Immunovant Inc (NASDAQ:IMVT) declined 3.5% to $22.52 in pre-market trading.
  • Profrac Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ACDC) fell 2.8% to $4.89 in pre-market trading following weak quarterly sales.  

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
ACDC Logo
ACDCProFrac Holding Corp
$4.89-2.78%
Overview
CNC Logo
CNCCentene Corp
$35.00-6.82%
IMVT Logo
IMVTImmunovant Inc
$22.52-3.55%
IONS Logo
IONSIonis Pharmaceuticals Inc
$64.98-11.7%
MNDY Logo
MNDYMonday.Com Ltd
$184.00-2.95%
MTSR Logo
MTSRMetsera Inc
$71.00-14.6%
NVO Logo
NVONovo Nordisk AS
$46.201.14%
OSCR Logo
OSCROscar Health Inc
$16.67-5.93%
PFE Logo
PFEPfizer Inc
$24.640.86%
QURE Logo
QUREuniQure NV
$26.05-6.26%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved