Why TAL Education, Shake Shack And DexCom Just Appeared On Value Investors' Radars

A trio of stocks made an impressive leap in their Benzinga Edge value scores this week, with one standout making a 138% jump. The three companies that have caught the eye of value investors are TAL Education Inc (NYSE:TAL), Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) and DexCom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM).

TAL Education: The EdTech Provider's 138% Value Surge

TAL Education, a smart learning solutions provider in China, posted a standout week-over-week increase in its Benzinga Edge Ranking Value score, surging 138% from 21.31 to 50.67.

The company operates in various business lines including enrichment learning, high school academic tutoring, learning technology, and content solutions and boasts a market capitalization of $7.3 billion.

Currently trading at $12.02, down 0.2% on Friday, TAL Education sits above its 50-day moving average of $11.28 and 200-day moving average of $11.34.

With a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 50.3 indicating neutral conditions and a bearish Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), the stock’s momentum score stands at 67.31. With a good fundamental Edge score of 61.22, its value and growth scores are at 49.05 and 67.29 respectively.

Shake Shack: Burger Chain's 106% Value Score Jump

Following close behind is Shake Shack, a classic American roadside burger stand. The company’s Benzinga Edge Ranking Value score rose 106% from 16.50 to 34.05 week-over-week.

Operating in the retail-eating & drinking places industry, the company has a market capitalization of $3.7 billion.

Shake Shack is currently trading at $91.91, down 3.1% on Friday, and sits below its 50-day moving average of $95.55 and 200-day moving average of $107.34.

Despite the RSI at 45.3 indicating neutral conditions, the MACD signals bullish momentum. The company’s mixed fundamentals are reflected in its Edge score of 46.49, with low momentum at 15.34, moderate value at 34.96, and high growth at 89.17.

DexCom: Med-Tech Firm's 64% Value Gain

DexCom, a company that designs and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring systems for diabetic patients, demonstrated a strong week-over-week increase in its Benzinga Edge Ranking Value score, gaining 64% from 26.21 to 42.94.

With a market capitalization of $22.6 billion, DexCom operates in the surgical & medical instruments & apparatus industry.

Currently trading at $58.02, down 1.6% on Friday, the stock is below both its 50-day moving average of $69.23 and 200-day moving average of $77.58.

The RSI at 25.7 indicates oversold conditions and the MACD points towards bearish momentum. Despite the mixed momentum and value scores of 13.85 and 42.55 respectively, DexCom’s growth score stands strong at 60.61, with an overall Edge score of 34.19.

These three companies have certainly stirred interest in the value investing sector with their significant leaps in value scores. Only time will tell if these surges will translate into attractive long-term investment opportunities.

