Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Plummets Following Q3 Estimates Miss, Reaffirms FY2025 Outlook Below Consensus

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) shares are trading lower on Friday. The company released its third-quarter financial results.

What To Know: Ginkgo Bioworks reported a loss of $1.45 per share versus estimates for a loss of $1.24 per share and a loss of $1.08 per share in the same period last year, representing a 34.26% increase in losses year over year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $38.8 million, versus the analyst consensus estimate of $38.9 million, marking a 56.39% decrease compared to sales of $89.0 million in the same period last year.

Total revenue was $39 million in the third-quarter, down 56% from $89 million last year, which included $45 million in non-cash revenue from a terminated customer deal. Without accounting for the deal, revenue fell 11% year over year.

Cell Engineering revenue was $29 million in the third-quarter, down 61% from $75 million last year, which included $45 million in non-cash revenue. Excluding that, revenue was only slightly lower than the prior year.

Third-quarter adjusted EBITDA was negative $56 million, down from negative $20 million in the comparable prior year period, mainly due to the non-cash deferred revenue release in the prior year.

The company ended the quarter with cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $462 million as of Sept. 30, 2025.

Ginkgo Bioworks affirmed its fiscal year 2025 revenue outlook in the range of $167 million to $187 million, versus the analyst consensus estimate of $177.1 million.

DNA Price Action: Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings shares were down 21.95% at $8.82 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro.

