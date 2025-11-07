Dropbox, Globus Medical, Expedia, Genpact And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday

U.S. stocks were lower, with the Nasdaq Composite falling more than 1% on Friday.

Shares of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) rose 8.3% to $31.05 following upbeat quarterly earnings.

Dropbox reported quarterly earnings of 74 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 65 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $634.400 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $623.506 million.

Dropbox shares jumped 8.3% to $31.05 on Friday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) shares jumped 35.6% to $83.69 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 guidance.

(NYSE:GMED) shares jumped 35.6% to $83.69 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 guidance. JFrog Ltd (NASDAQ:FROG) gained 23.5% to $58.38 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 guidance above estimates.

(NASDAQ:FROG) gained 23.5% to $58.38 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 guidance above estimates. Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) gained 17.5% to $258.20 after the company beat third-quarter earnings estimates and raised FY25 guidance.

(NASDAQ:EXPE) gained 17.5% to $258.20 after the company beat third-quarter earnings estimates and raised FY25 guidance. OneStream Inc (NASDAQ:OS) rose 16% to $22.16 following upbeat third-quarter results.

(NASDAQ:OS) rose 16% to $22.16 following upbeat third-quarter results. Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) gained 15.4% to $84.27 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 adjusted EPS guidance above estimates.

(NASDAQ:AKAM) gained 15.4% to $84.27 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 adjusted EPS guidance above estimates. Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) rose 15.2% to $33.38 following strong quarterly sales.

(NASDAQ:CENX) rose 15.2% to $33.38 following strong quarterly sales. Genpact Ltd (NYSE:G) gained 15% to $44.15 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 guidance above estimates.

(NYSE:G) gained 15% to $44.15 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 guidance above estimates. Clear Secure Inc (NYSE:YOU) rose 14.4% to $36.62.

Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) gained 13.5% to $19.99 following strong quarterly earnings.

(NYSE:OUT) gained 13.5% to $19.99 following strong quarterly earnings. Celanese Corp (NYSE:CE) rose 12.3% to $40.54 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly adjusted EPS results.

(NYSE:CE) rose 12.3% to $40.54 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly adjusted EPS results. Grindr Inc (NYSE:GRND) gained 11.9% to $15.21 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.

(NYSE:GRND) gained 11.9% to $15.21 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results. Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM) gained 7.3% to $70.78 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock