tickers of top stock movers
November 7, 2025 1:42 PM 2 min read

Dropbox, Globus Medical, Expedia, Genpact And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stocks were lower, with the Nasdaq Composite falling more than 1% on Friday.

Shares of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) rose 8.3% to $31.05 following upbeat quarterly earnings.

Dropbox reported quarterly earnings of 74 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 65 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $634.400 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $623.506 million.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

  • Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) shares jumped 35.6% to $83.69 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 guidance.
  • JFrog Ltd (NASDAQ:FROG) gained 23.5% to $58.38 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 guidance above estimates.
  • Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) gained 17.5% to $258.20 after the company beat third-quarter earnings estimates and raised FY25 guidance.
  • OneStream Inc (NASDAQ:OS) rose 16% to $22.16 following upbeat third-quarter results.
  • Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) gained 15.4% to $84.27 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 adjusted EPS guidance above estimates.
  • Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) rose 15.2% to $33.38 following strong quarterly sales.
  • Genpact Ltd (NYSE:G) gained 15% to $44.15 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 guidance above estimates.
  • Clear Secure Inc (NYSE:YOU) rose 14.4% to $36.62.
  • Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) gained 13.5% to $19.99 following strong quarterly earnings.
  • Celanese Corp (NYSE:CE) rose 12.3% to $40.54 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly adjusted EPS results.
  • Grindr Inc (NYSE:GRND) gained 11.9% to $15.21 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.
  • Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM) gained 7.3% to $70.78 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

