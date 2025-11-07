Take-Two Shares Fall After Rockstar Delays Grand Theft Auto VI

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) shares are trading lower after Rockstar delayed the release of Grand Theft Auto VI.

What To Know: Take-Two said Grand Theft Auto VI will now launch on Nov. 19, 2026. The game was previously expected to arrive sooner, and the delay comes as the company reported second quarter results that topped expectations.

Specifically, the company reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.46, beating the consensus estimate of 93 cents. In addition, the company reported sales of $1.96 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion.

CEO Strauss Zelnick said Rockstar will deliver "an unrivalled blockbuster entertainment experience" and noted that the company expects to achieve record net bookings in fiscal 2027, following the release of the title.

Q3 Outlook: The company sees a loss between 49 cents and 35 cents per share, versus the consensus estimate of 54 cents. Furthermore, the company expects revenue between $1.57 billion and $1.62 billion, versus the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion.

FY26 Outlook: Take-Two raised its adjusted earnings per share guidance from between $2.60 and $2.85 to between $3.05 and $3.30,

Take-Two raised its net bookings outlook to between $6.4 billion and $6.5 billion, up from its prior range of between $6.05 billion and $6.15 billion, citing strong performance from titles including NBA 2K26, Borderlands 4, and Grand Theft Auto Online. This is versus the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion.

TTWO Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Take-Two shares were down 9.40% at $228.67 at the time of publication.

