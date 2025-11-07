Sunrun Stock Drops After Mixed Q3 Earnings, EPS Miss

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) stock is trading lower Friday following the release of its third-quarter financial results. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The company reported GAAP net income of $16.6 million, or 7 cents per share. Total revenue for the quarter was $724.6 million, marking a 35% increase from the same period in 2024.

Despite the market’s reaction, Sunrun highlighted strong operational performance. The company delivered $108 million in Cash Generation, marking its sixth consecutive positive quarter. Management reiterated the $350 million midpoint for its full-year 2025 Cash Generation guidance.

Sunrun’s focus on its storage-first strategy also yielded growth. The Storage Attachment Rate climbed to 70%, up from 60% in the prior-year period , and Customer Additions with storage grew 20% year-over-year.

The company also reported a 35% increase in Contracted Net Value Creation, which reached $279 million. As of September 30, Sunrun’s total subscribers grew 13% year-over-year to 971,805.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge Rankings for the stock, its Momentum score is a high 94.67, while its Growth score is 20.17.

RUN Price Action: Sunrun shares were down 18.81% at $16.58 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

