Computer screen with financial chart going up and down with a city scape in the background
November 7, 2025 11:44 AM 1 min read

Block Shares Drop After Weak Q3 Earnings

Follow

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ) shares are trading lower Friday after the company reported worse-than-expected third quarter financial results.

XYZ stock is showing notable weakness. Find out why here.

What To Know: The company reported adjusted earnings per share of 54 cents, missing the consensus estimate of 67 cents. In addition, the company reported sales of $6.11 billion, missing the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion.

Block said gross profit rose 18% year over year to $2.66 billion, with Cash App gross profit up 24% to $1.62 billion and Square gross profit up 9% to $1.02 billion.

Gross payment volume increased 12% year over year to $67.2 billion, driven by strength in food and beverage and retail sellers.

For the fourth quarter, Block expects gross profit of $2.76 billion, reflecting 19% growth year over year.

Analyst Changes: Following the earnings report, multiple analysts issued price target adjustments.

  • B of A Securities analyst Jason Kupferberg maintained a Buy rating on Block and lowered the price target from $94 to $86.
  • Piper Sandler analyst Patrick Moley maintained an Underweight rating on Block and lowered the price target from $58 to $55.
  • Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette maintained an Equal-Weight rating on Block (NYSE:XYZ) and lowered the price target from $77 to $71.
  • BTIG analyst Andrew Harte reiterated a Buy rating on Block and maintained a $90 price target.

Related Link: USA Rare Earth Stock Falls After Q3 Earnings Report: Here’s Why

XYZ Price Action: At the time of writing, Block shares are trading 10.41% lower at $63.55, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

This illustration was generated using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.

Loading...
Loading...
XYZ Logo
XYZBlock Inc
$63.97-9.81%
Overview

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved