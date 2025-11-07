Block Shares Drop After Weak Q3 Earnings

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ) shares are trading lower Friday after the company reported worse-than-expected third quarter financial results.

What To Know: The company reported adjusted earnings per share of 54 cents, missing the consensus estimate of 67 cents. In addition, the company reported sales of $6.11 billion, missing the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion.

Block said gross profit rose 18% year over year to $2.66 billion, with Cash App gross profit up 24% to $1.62 billion and Square gross profit up 9% to $1.02 billion.

Gross payment volume increased 12% year over year to $67.2 billion, driven by strength in food and beverage and retail sellers.

For the fourth quarter, Block expects gross profit of $2.76 billion, reflecting 19% growth year over year.

Analyst Changes: Following the earnings report, multiple analysts issued price target adjustments.

B of A Securities analyst Jason Kupferberg maintained a Buy rating on Block and lowered the price target from $94 to $86.

Piper Sandler analyst Patrick Moley maintained an Underweight rating on Block and lowered the price target from $58 to $55.

Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette maintained an Equal-Weight rating on Block (NYSE:XYZ) and lowered the price target from $77 to $71.

BTIG analyst Andrew Harte reiterated a Buy rating on Block and maintained a $90 price target.

XYZ Price Action: At the time of writing, Block shares are trading 10.41% lower at $63.55, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

