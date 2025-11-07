Globalstar (GSAT) Stock Climbs On Q3 Revenue Beat, Reaffirmed Guidance

Shares of Globalstar Inc (NASDAQ:GSAT) are trading higher Friday morning after the company posted strong third-quarter financial results that beat analyst expectations.

What To Know: The satellite-connectivity provider announced late Thursday that it achieved a record quarterly revenue of $73.8 million. This figure surpassed the consensus estimate of $68.67 million, driven by higher wholesale capacity services and strong subscriber equipment sales.

EPS also delivered a beat, coming in at a 1 cent loss versus analyst expectations of a loss of 3 cents.

CEO Dr. Paul E. Jacobs highlighted “significant progress” and strong market traction for its product portfolio. Operationally, Globalstar advanced its next-generation C-3 satellite system and received an initial order from a new warehouse automation customer for its XCOM RAN technology.

The company reaffirmed its full-year 2025 financial outlook, maintaining projections for total revenue between $260 million and $285 million and an Adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 50%.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, GSAT is showing exceptionally strong Momentum with a score of 94.52.

GSAT Price Action: Globalstar shares were marginally higher at $48.57 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

