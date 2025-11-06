Centrus Energy Stock Dips On Mixed Q3 Results, Announced Equity Offering Announcement

Centrus Energy Corp (NYSE:LEU) shares are slipping Thursday after the company posted mixed third-quarter results and unveiled a new equity offering plan.

What Happened: Centrus Energy reported earnings of 19 cents per share versus estimates for 8 cents per share and a loss of 30 cents per share in the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $74.9 million, versus the analyst consensus estimate of $79.43 million. This marks a 29.81% increase compared to sales of $57.7 million in the same period last year.

Revenue from the LEU segment was $44.8 million for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2025, compared to $34.8 million in the prior year period, an increase of $10.0 million, or 29%. Additionally, uranium revenue totaled $34.1 million. Separative Work Units revenue decreased by $24.1 million as a result of a 69% decrease in the average price of SWU sold.

Revenue from the Technical Solutions segment was $30.1 million for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2025, compared to $22.9 million in the prior year period, an increase of $7.2 million, or 31%.

“Centrus continued to build on its strong year-to-date financial results in the third-quarter while making significant progress in preparation for our enrichment build-out,” said Centrus CEO Amir Vexler. “With LEU SWU prices near historic highs, there is clear, accelerating market demand for a new U.S.-owned enrichment supply to service the domestic and global markets.

Centrus announced it has entered into an at-the-market equity offering sales agreement under which the company may, from time to time, offer and sell shares of its Class A common stock having an aggregate offering price of up to $1.0 billion.

Centrus may sell shares at current market prices, but it's not required to do so. If it does sell shares, the money raised could be used for general business needs like funding operations, investing in new technology, paying down debt, making acquisitions or other growth opportunities.