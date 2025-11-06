What's Going On With Celsius Holdings Stock Thursday?

Shares of Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CELH) are trading sharply lower Thursday morning, despite the company reporting third-quarter 2025 results that surpassed analyst expectations on both revenue and adjusted earnings. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The beverage company announced third-quarter revenue of $725.11 million, representing 173% growth from the prior-year period. This figure narrowly beat the $717.69 million consensus estimate.

The company attributed the revenue surge to the acquisitions of Alani Nu and Rockstar Energy, as well as 44% revenue growth for its core CELSIUS brand.

Adjusted earnings per share came in at 42 cents, beating the 28-cent analyst estimate.

However, the company reported a GAAP net loss of $61.0 million, or 27 cents per share. The quarterly loss was driven by a $246.7 million distributor termination charge associated with moving Alani Nu’s distribution to the PepsiCo system.

Celsius stated that PepsiCo has agreed to fund these termination fees, which will result in a net neutral cash position for the company.

What Else: Goldman Sachs on Thursday reiterated its Buy rating and $72 price target for Celsius Holdings following the company’s third-quarter results.

The firm was impressed by 173% revenue growth, including 44% growth from the core CELSIUS brand, and a rise in U.S. energy drink market share to an “impressive” 20.8%.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs view the risk/reward as favorable, arguing the market under-appreciates future upside from continued share gains and margin expansion, making the current valuation attractive relative to the company’s growth trajectory.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Benzinga Edge stock rankings, which help identify strong and weak stocks, give Celsius high marks for Momentum (92.21) and Growth (80.71), but a very low Value score of 7.25.

CELH Price Action: Celsius Holdings shares were down 27.27% at $43.57 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

