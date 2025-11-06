What's Behind Rivian's Pullback Thursday?

Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:RIVN) shares are trading lower Thursday afternoon, caught in a broader market downdraft as major indexes fall. Shares are also pulling back from strong gains on Wednesday following the company’s third-quarter results. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: Thursday’s negative sentiment was fueled by remarks from Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee, who expressed uncertainty about further interest rate cuts, citing a lack of recent inflation data due to the prolonged government shutdown.

The move reverses gains from Wednesday when Rivian shares surged following strong third-quarter results. The EV maker beat revenue expectations, posting $1.56 billion, and reported its first-ever consolidated gross profit of $24 million.

Rivian also recently announced it is spinning off its new industrial AI and robotics unit, Mind Robotics, after securing $110 million in external seed capital. Rivian will retain a 40.6% minority interest.

Additionally, on Wednesday, Goldman Sachs maintained its Neutral rating on the stock, but lowered its price target from $15 to $13.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, Rivian shows strong Momentum with a score of 83.64, though its Growth score lags at 31.61.

RIVN Price Action: Rivian Automotive shares were down 1.65% at $15.17 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

