What's Going On With Marvell Technology Stock Today?

Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) are rising Thursday following a news report about a potential sale of the semiconductor company.

What To Know: Japanese conglomerate SoftBank considered purchasing Marvell earlier in 2025, according to a Bloomberg report.

The report indicates that SoftBank and Marvell are not currently in active negotiations, though SoftBank was interested in the idea of combining the California-based company with Arm Holdings, a UK-based chip designer that SoftBank controls.

People familiar with the matter reportedly said it’s possible that SoftBank could explore a potential takeover again at some point in the future. If completed, the purchase would be the largest deal of all time in the semiconductor industry, an area that has seen growing interest because of its key infrastructure role for artificial intelligence.

Shares of Marvell jumped as high as $98.13 on Thursday, but have since pulled back, according to Benzinga Pro. The stock was still up more than 1% at last check.

MRVL Analysis: Marvell has experienced a challenging year, with a year-to-date performance down 18.1%, indicating a struggle to maintain momentum in a competitive semiconductor market.

Currently, Marvell is trading approximately 16.2% above its 50-day moving average of $80.05 and about 21.8% above its 200-day moving average of $76.35. This positioning suggests a bullish sentiment in the short to medium term, although the stock remains below its 52-week high, indicating potential resistance at higher levels. The relative strength index (RSI) at 59.36 signals a neutral stance, suggesting that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold, which could lead to further price exploration in either direction.

Support for Marvell is identified at $87.22, a level that may provide a cushion against downward pressure. Should the stock face selling pressure, this support level will be critical for maintaining upward momentum. Conversely, resistance is noted at $97.57, a threshold that, if breached, could open the door for a retest of the higher end of its 52-week range.

In the context of its peers, Marvell stands as a mid-sized player in the semiconductor sector, with a market cap of $80.09 billion, significantly smaller than giants like NVIDIA and Broadcom.

MRVL Price Action: Marvell shares were up 1.25% at $94.06 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

