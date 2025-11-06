NRG Energy Tops Q3 Earnings, $3B Share Repurchase Program Extends Through 2028

NRG Energy, Inc.'s (NYSE:NRG) shares are declining on Thursday after the company reported third-quarter 2025 results.

Details

NRG reported a revenue of $7.635 billion, beating the consensus of $7.482 billion, and sdjusted EPS stood at $2.78, beating the consensus of $2.10.

Quarterly operating income was at $414 million versus a loss of $812 million a year ago quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA rose to $1.205 billion from $1.055 billion a year ago quarter. Adjusted net income rose to $537 million, up $434 million year-over-year, led by higher adjusted EBITDA.

Operating cash flow for the quarter was $484 million, compared to $31 million a year ago. Free Cash Flow Before Growth Investments was $828 million.

As of Sept. 30, 2025, NRG held around $0.7 billion in unrestricted cash and had $5.7 billion available through credit facilities, totaling $6.5 billion in liquidity.

Dividend & Share Repurchase

On Oct. 16, 2025, NRG's Board approved a $3 billion share repurchase program through 2028.

NRG announced on Oct. 20, 2025, a quarterly dividend of 44 cents per share ($1.76 annualized), payable on Nov. 17, 2025, to shareholders of record as of Nov. 3, 2025.

The company targets $1 billion repurchases in 2026, and an 8% increase to the annual dividend, raising it to $1.90 per share, in line with its 7%–9% long-term growth target.

As of Oct. 31, 2025, the company had returned $1.1 billion in buybacks and $258 million in dividends.

Outlook

NRG reaffirmed its 2025 capital allocation plan, aiming to return $1.3 billion via share repurchases and about $345 million in dividends.

NRG Energy reiterated its outlook for adjusted EPS of $7.55-$8.15 (vs the consensus of $7.80), adjusted EBITDA of $3.875 billion- $4.025 billion, and Free Cash Flow Before Growth Investments at $2.100 billion- $2.250 billion.

For 2026, NRG projects adjusted EBITDA of $3.925 billion- $4.175 billion and Free Cash Flow Before Growth Investments of $1.975 billion – $2.225 billion.

NRG Price Action: NRG Energy shares are down 3.67% at $166.83 at publication on Thursday.

