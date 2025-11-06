Datadog Logo On Mobile And Computer Screens With Stock Chart Background
November 6, 2025 12:42 PM 2 min read

Datadog, Fastly, Planet Fitness, Air Products And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stocks were lower, with the Dow Jones index falling more than 400 points on Thursday.

Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) rose sharply during Thursday's session after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued fourth-quarter guidance above estimates. Also, the company raised its FY25 guidance above estimates.

Datadog reported quarterly earnings of 55 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 46 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $885.651 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $852.781 million.

Datadog shares jumped 20% to $186.13 on Thursday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

  • Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) shares jumped 67.6% to $43.80 after Charles Schwab signed an agreement to acquire the company.
  • Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) gained 40% to $29.77 after announcing it will be acquired in a $30/share deal by Blake Sartini and VICI Properties.
  • Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) surged 38.2% to $6.65 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued FY25 sales guidance above estimates.
  • SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM) rose 37.5% to $383.00 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results. Also, Needham maintained a Buy raring on the stock and raised its price target from $250 to $360.
  • Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) gained 28.3% to $10.35 after the company raised its full-year earnings and sales guidance.
  • Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) gained 27.3% to $65.94. Aquarian Capital signed an agreement to acquire Brighthouse Financial for $70/share in cash.
  • Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) rose 26.7% to $15.35 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.
  • Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) gained 24% to $62.87 following upbeat quarterly results.
  • Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) jumped 23% to $21.75 following third-quarter results.
  • Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) gained 21.3% to $80.10 after the company beat third-quarter earnings and revenue estimates. Also, BMO Capital raised its price target on the stock from $65 to $72.
  • Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) jumped 20% to $270.56 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 sales guidance above estimates.
  • Coherent Corp. (NASDAQ:COHR) gained 14.3% to $153.84 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and issued second-quarter sales guidance above estimates.
  • Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) rose 11.4% to $102.16 after the company beat third-quarter earnings and revenue estimates.
  • Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) gained 10% to $261.19 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly adjusted EPS results and issued FY26 adjusted EPS guidance above estimates.
  • Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) rose 10% to $8.03 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results.
  • WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) gained 9% to $36.19 following third-quarter results.

