Beyond Meat (BYND) Stock Reverses Course, But Weak Guidance Looms

Shares of Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ:BYND) are trading higher Thursday morning, attempting to claw back losses from a sell-off earlier in the week. The plant-based meat company’s stock plummeted after it abruptly announced on Monday it was delaying its third-quarter earnings report, rescheduling it to Nov. 11.

What To Know: The delay, which rattled investor confidence, was attributed to the company needing more time to finalize a “substantial non-cash impairment charge” related to its long-lived assets. Beyond Meat also cited “ongoing restructuring and operational challenges.”

Compounding the negative sentiment, the company's preliminary third-quarter guidance confirmed stagnant revenue of $68 to $73 million, down from $81.01 million in the prior-year period. The decline points to persistent margin pressures and a lack of growth. Analysts are currently forecasting a loss of 42 cents per share for the quarter.

After the sharp decline earlier this week, Thursday’s rebound suggests some investors may be buying the dip, but all eyes remain on the upcoming earnings call for clarity on the impairment charge and the company’s turnaround strategy.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Benzinga’s own rankings highlight the stock’s underlying weakness, showing a very low Momentum score of 2.91 and a negative price trend across all time frames.

BYND Price Action: Beyond Meat shares were up 6.26% at $1.35 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

