DoorDash Posts Downbeat Q3 Earnings, Joins elf Beauty, Duolingo, HubSpot And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were mixed this morning, with the Nasdaq futures gaining around 0.1% on Thursday.

Shares of DoorDash Inc (NASDAQ:DASH) fell sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported mixed third-quarter financial results.

DoorDash reported quarterly earnings of 55 cents per share, which missed the consensus estimate of 68 cents by 19.24%. Quarterly revenue clocked in at $3.44 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $3.35 billion.

DoorDash shares dipped 10.5% to $213.00 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

  • ACV Auctions Inc (NYSE:ACVA) shares dipped 30.1% to $5.70 in pre-market trading after the company cut its full-year sales guidance.
  • Porch Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRCH) declined 28.3% to $11.44 in pre-market trading after the company missed quarterly earnings estimates.
  • elf Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) tumbled 25.5% to $87.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported mixed second-quarter financial results and issued FY26 guidance below estimates.
  • Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) fell 24.7% to $5.58 in pre-market trading following a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
  • Duolingo Inc (NASDAQ:DUOL) shares fell 23.2% to $198.70 in pre-market trading after reporting third-quarter results.
  • Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) declined 20.5% to $21.55 in pre-market trading after the company issued second-quarter sales guidance below estimates.
  • American Superconductor Corp (NASDAQ:AMSC) fell 17.1% to $49.28 in pre-market trading after the company beat second-quarter earnings but missed revenue estimates.
  • Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) dipped 14.3% to $2.52 in pre-market trading following a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
  • Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) fell 13.9% to $17.80 in pre-market trading after the company cut its full-year earnings and sales guidance.
  • Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) declined 13% to $58.50 in pre-market trading following weak quarterly sales.
  • HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) fell 11.1% to $413.42 in pre-market trading following third-quarter results.
  • Bumble Inc (NASDAQ:BMBL) fell 9.6% to $4.90 in pre-market trading after the company issued fourth-quarter sales guidance below estimates.

