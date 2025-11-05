Why Did Bloom Energy (BE) Stock Jump 9% Wednesday?

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) is trading sharply higher on Wednesday afternoon, benefiting from a broader market rebound that saw the Nasdaq-100 gain over 1% by midday. The positive momentum follows the finalization of a major capital raise, which had pressured the stock when it was first announced last week.

What To Know: According to an SEC filing from Tuesday, Bloom Energy officially issued $2.5 billion in 0% Convertible Senior Notes due 2030. This total offering was upsized from an initial $1.75 billion announcement and included the full $300 million option exercised by initial purchasers.

Concurrently with the offering, Bloom used proceeds to enter into exchange agreements with holders of its existing notes, swapping approximately $532.8 million of its 2028 notes and $443.1 million of its 2029 notes for a combination of cash and Class A common stock.

With the financing completed, investor focus is returning to Bloom’s blockbuster third-quarter earnings. The company recently reported a 57.1% year-over-year revenue increase to over $519 million and adjusted earnings of 15 cents per share, beating analyst expectations of 9 cents.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Underscoring its recent performance, Benzinga Edge rankings give Bloom Energy a 99.69 Momentum score and a 98.45 Growth score.

BE Price Action: Bloom Energy shares were up 9.09% at $140.96 at publication on Wednesday. The stock is trading closer to its 52-week high of $147.82, according to Benzinga Pro data.

