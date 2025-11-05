Why Nike Stock Pushed Higher Wednesday

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) shares are trading higher Wednesday afternoon, leading a broader rally among footwear and retail stocks. The positive momentum is tied to Supreme Court arguments reviewing the legality of President Donald Trump’s “Section 301” tariffs. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: According to Bloomberg, the Supreme Court is hearing arguments today to determine the legality of tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

Bloomberg reports a ruling against the administration could invalidate the tariffs, potentially forcing over $100 billion in refunds to importers and providing significant financial relief to companies like Nike.

This case is particularly impactful for Nike, which, according to company disclosures, manufactures a vast majority of its products in Asia. With Vietnam alone accounting for roughly half of its footwear production, and China being another key hub, the company has been broadly exposed to the volatility surrounding tariff policy in 2025.

A decision invalidating the tariffs would provide a dual benefit: it would immediately lower future import costs and could also allow Nike to reclaim billions of dollars in duties already paid.

This potential multi-billion dollar boost to profitability and margin recovery is driving Wednesday’s rally.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge rankings, the stock shows a strong Growth score of 65.49.

NKE Price Action: Nike shares were up 2.17% at $62.55 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

