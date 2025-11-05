Axon Stock Fights Back After Q3 Earnings Sell-Off

Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AXON) shares are sliding on Wednesday after the company reported mixed third-quarter results and announced a $625 million acquisition. Although Axon shares have pared some losses, the stock continues to remain down for the session.

AXON is taking a hit from negative sentiment. Check the analyst take here.

What Happened: Axon reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.17 per share, falling short of the analyst consensus of $1.52 per share by 22.98%. This represents a 19.31% decrease from earnings of $1.45 per share in the same period last year.

Despite missing earnings estimates, quarterly revenue reached $710.6 million, exceeding the analyst estimate of $703.5 million by 1.01% and marking a 30.57% increase from $544.3 million in the prior year’s quarter.

Alongside earnings, Axon revealed it signed a definitive agreement to acquire Carbyne, a global emergency communications and response platform used by hundreds of agencies serving over 250 million people. The deal values Carbyne at $625 million and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026, pending standard closing conditions.

The company lifted its full-year 2025 revenue outlook to $2.74 billion, up from its previous range of $2.65 billion to $2.73 billion, versus estimates of $2.72 billion. Axon also projected fourth-quarter revenue in the range of $750 million to $755 million, versus analyst expectations of $745.56 million.

Following the company’s quarterly results and acquisition announcement, Goldman Sachs analyst Michael Ng maintained a Buy rating, but lowered the price target to $800 from $940. Piper Sandler analyst James Fish maintained an Overweight rating, while reducing the price target to $753 from $893.

AXON Price Action: Axon’s stock was down 9.19% at $641.35 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro. The stock is recovering from a steep earnings sell-off that saw shares fall as low as $560 in Wednesday’s session.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock