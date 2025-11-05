Lucid air vehicles being driven on open road
November 5, 2025 11:42 AM 2 min read

Lucid Group (LCID) Stock Climbs Ahead Of Q3 Earnings Report

by Henry Khederian Benzinga Staff Writer
Shares of Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) are trading higher Wednesday morning as investors brace for the company’s third-quarter earnings report, due Wednesday after the market close. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: Analysts are forecasting a quarterly loss of $2.26 per share on revenue of $352.62 million. The report comes after a challenging second quarter, where the company missed revenue estimates, reporting $259.4 million against expectations of $296.24 million, and subsequently lowered its 2025 production outlook.

The EV maker’s stock had been sliding earlier in the week, giving back gains from recent major announcements, including a partnership with Nvidia to accelerate its path to Level 4 autonomous driving and a collaboration with Uber and Nuro to develop an autonomous robotaxi service expected to launch on the Uber app in 2026.

Despite recent volatility, some analysts remain optimistic. In September, Morgan Stanley increased its price target to $30, suggesting confidence in the company’s long-term autonomous strategy.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, Lucid currently holds a positive Momentum score of 10.66, even as its price trend scores negatively across short, medium and long-term outlooks.

LCID Price Action: Lucid Group shares were up 3.85% at $16.98 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

